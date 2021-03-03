Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Peter Smith

PDF, 271KB, 21 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher name: Mr Peter Smith

Teacher reference number: 9355817

Teacher’s date of birth: 8 April 1971

Location teacher worked: Northampton, east midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 17 February 2021

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Peter Smith formerly employed in Northampton, east midlands.

Laptops and tablets progress data as of 2 March 2021
Resources
Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere
University of Kent public lecture series to celebrate British Science Week (5-14 March)
Resources
For British Science Week (5-14 March 2021), the University of Kent wil
Budget 2021: What you need to know
Resources
Today (3 Mar) the Chancellor @RishiSunak delivered the #Budget for 202

Published 3 March 2021