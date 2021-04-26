Our Digital, data and technology (DDaT) strategy sets the direction for Ofqual's information management team to operate in a way that will enable, underpin and positively influence Ofqual regulation.

Digital Data and Technology Strategy: 2021 to 2024

This strategy is about continuing to build on the foundations we’ve created so that our work in digital, data and technology (DDaT) can carry on enabling regulation. It is about providing a more accessible offering that is shaped by user need. If the last strategy was successful in establishing the position of DDaT as an enabler within Ofqual, this one is about bringing greater coherence. The strategy comprises the aims of 5 interconnected areas:

  1. Culture, people and skills.
  2. Engagement.
  3. Continuous improvement.
  4. Technology and security foundations.
  5. Data for decision making.
Published 26 April 2021