Student Loans Company

SLC publishes official statistics about the financial support received by students/learners and the progress of student loan balances and repayment.

Announcements

Summary:

Summary statistics on the number of customers who have over-repaid their income contingent student loan via the PAYE system at the end of their repayment term, the total amount over-paid, average over-repayment and the total pending refund from FY 15-16 to 19-20.

Document type: Official

Organisation: Student Loans Company

Release date: 27th May 2021 09:30

State: confirmed

Forthcoming publications

Our latest releases of official statistics are available in the statistics release calendar.

Statistical collections

Student support

Student loans debt and repayment

Other statistics

Search for SLC statistics

Use the document search to find statistics reports and documents that SLC has published (including guidance). You can also sign up for email alerts for new publications.

Archived statistics

You can find statistics published since April 2017 on GOV.UK. Our archived statistics are available from the UK Government Web Archive.

Policies and procedures for SLC statistics

We adhere to the [UK Statistics Authority Code of Practice for Statistics](https://code.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/)

Read more about our compliance with the code of practice or the latest code of practice breach reports.

Also see Policy changes affecting student finance for historical student finance policy changes.

Contact

If you have a query, complaint or feedback in regards to any of our published statistics, you can contact us at:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Graduate outcomes (LEO): postgraduate outcomes in 2018 to 2019
Resources
Official statistics on the employment and earnings outcomes of postgra
Guidance: Children's Social Care Innovation Programme: insights and evaluation
Resources
Evaluation and summary reports for the Children's Social Care Innovati
Apprenticeships and traineeships: May 2021
Resources
Monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2021, and official statistic

Contents