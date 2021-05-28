Explains how qualification achievement rates are calculated.

Documents

Qualification achievement rates business rules 2020 to 2021

PDF, 293KB, 12 pages

Apprenticeship qualification achievement rates technical specification 2020 to 2021

PDF, 554KB, 28 pages

Traineeship qualification achievement rates technical specification 2020 to 2021

PDF, 349KB, 18 pages

Education and Training qualification achievement rates technical specification 2020 to 2021

PDF, 674KB, 35 pages

Details

As confirmed in our guidance, we will not publish any institution-level qualification achievement rates in the national achievement rate tables for the 2020 to 2021 academic year in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In 2015 to 2016 we changed the names of qualification success rates (QSR) to qualification achievement rates (QAR) in preparation for the introduction of a broader range of success measures in the future.

Published 28 May 2021