A financial notice to improve issued to Health Futures UTC by the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Documents

Financial notice to improve Health Futures UTC

PDF, 119KB, 7 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve the financial position and financial management at Health Futures UTC.

Published 28 May 2021