A list of resources to help early years settings, schools and 16 to 19 education providers support children and young people’s wellbeing and education recovery.

Documents

Education recovery

PDF, 221KB, 12 pages

Details

Information about the programmes and activities the Department for Education is funding to support education recovery and children and young people’s wellbeing.

It is for leaders and staff in:

Higher technical education provider growth fund
Resources
Guidance for eligible Further Education Colleges, Higher Education Pro
Traineeships: framework for delivery
Resources
A framework for traineeships that sets out who they are for, what they
Financial notice to improve: UTC@harbourside
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to UTC@harbourside by the Educati

  • early years settings
  • primary schools
  • secondary schools (including sixth forms)
  • providers of 16 to 19 education
  • special schools, special post-16 providers and alternative provision
  • infant, junior, middle, upper schools
Published 11 June 2021