How many laptops, tablets and routers we've delivered to help disadvantaged children and young people access remote education.

Documents

Laptops, tablets and connectivity data as of 13 July 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/laptops-and-tablets-data/2021-week-28

Details

For the 2020 to 2021 academic year, the Department for Education is providing laptops, tablets and connectivity support to local authorities, schools, academy trusts and FE colleges to support disadvantaged children and young people access remote education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following the announcement on 5 January 2021 about a national lockdown and restricting attendance in schools and colleges, the scale of deliveries increased.

The data on explore education statistics shows how many laptops and tablets we have delivered or dispatched to date.

Greater stewardship sets course for a greener future
Resources
Pension schemes are joining forces to ensure they can contribute to a
Reading School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Reading
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 8 July 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and ea

Published 13 July 2021