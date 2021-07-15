The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Dundonald Primary School.

Documents

ADA3854 Dundonald Primary School

PDF, 123KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3854

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Merton London Borough Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 15 July 2021