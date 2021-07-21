Apprenticeship vacancies: demand and supply data

Candidates under 25 years of age applying for apprenticeships using the Find an apprenticeship (FAA) service.

This data has been prepared by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to answer a request from the House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee for:

Data on the numbers of apprentices under 25 years of age applying for apprenticeships compared to the number who are successful in gaining apprenticeship places, essentially showing the demand and supply of places for under 25s.

