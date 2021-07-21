These statistics are published in accordance with Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

FOI: early years dataset as at 31 August 2017

There is a requirement that public authorities, like Ofsted, must publish updated versions of datasets which are disclosed as a result of Freedom of Information requests.

Information that is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act is not made available. Examples of this include the locations of women’s refuges, some military bases, and all children’s homes and the personal data of providers and staff.

Ofsted considers that the names and addresses of registered childminders are personal data that should not be made publicly available unless those individuals have given explicit consent. This information has therefore not been included in the datasets.

Data for both childcare and childminders are included in the Open Document Spreadsheet (ODS) file.

Published 22 November 2017
Last updated 21 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made minor revisions to the dataset to redact details for a small number of providers. This is in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. First published.

