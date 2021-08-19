The number, rate and result of appeals submitted in relation to starting at a new school at the start of the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Documents

Admission appeals for maintained primary and secondary schools in England: 2020 to 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/admission-appeals-in-england

Details

Appeals data is detailed by school level, whether primary or secondary level, and as a total. Primary data can be further subdivided into infant classes and other primary classes. Data is further provided by the type of the school and at local authority level.

Published 19 August 2021