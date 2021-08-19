Guides for learning providers, local authorities and awarding organisations on how to use the learning records service and manage event data challenges.
Documents
Using the learning records service (LRS) for learning providers and local authorities
HTML
Using the learning records service (LRS) for awarding organisations
PDF, 701KB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
List of learning providers: August 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 311KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
List of awarding organisations: May 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 18.4KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Awarding organisations managing event data challenge requests
PDF, 922KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Event data challenge background guide
PDF, 1.11MB, 56 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Using the LRS for learning providers
Learning providers (such as schools, colleges, further education providers and higher education providers) can find how to use the LRS portal to:
- manage unique learner numbers (ULNs) for your learners
- manage users for your organisation
- use batch files to manage multiple ULNs
- review and process exception codes from the system using the batch exception function
- verify a learner’s ID
- access support and guidance from the LRS service desk
Using the LRS for awarding organisations (AOs)
AOs can find out how to use the portal to upload learner qualifications that they authorise and award in the UK onto the personal learning record (PLR). The PLR is linked to a learner’s unique learner number (ULN).
Learning provider lists
This is a list of organisations who can view the qualification data on a learner’s personal learning record (PLR).
It’s updated on the first Tuesday of each month, and is published to ensure transparency for learners and awarding organisations.
Event data challenge documents
A learning provider or local authority may raise an event data challenge where there’s a problem with a learning event (qualification) on a PLR.
Awarding organisations can use these guidance documents to help them resolve event data challenge requests.
Use the validation tool to test if a batch file you have prepared for upload is in the correct format.
Last updated 19 August 2021 + show all updates
We’ve updated the user guide for learning providers and local authorities to make it easier to read and more accessible. It has a new title: 'Using the learning records service for learning providers and local authorities'. We’ve replaced the term ‘learner registration bodies (LRBs)’ with ‘learning providers and local authorities’ to better describe who the guidance is for.
We have published the Learning providers list: August 2021.
