This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 August 2017.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: data, charts and tables
Childcare provider level data as at 31 August 2017
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: childcare inspection level data provisional 01 April to 31 August 2017 and revised 01 January to 31 March 2017
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: methodology and quality report
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: pre-release access list
These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:
- main findings in HTML, Word and PDF formats
- summary tables and charts in Excel format
- individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
- methodology and quality report in PDF format
- pre-release access list in PDF format
Last updated 26 August 2021
We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.
The Word, PDF and HTML versions of the ‘Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings' document have been republished for this release. A correction has been made to a sentence in the last paragraph of the ‘Providers and places' section. It now reads ‘As at 31 August 2012, the average number of places offered by childminders on the Early Years Register was 5.1, whereas as at 31 August 2017, the average was 6.2.'
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017 official statistics: main findings HTML, Word and PDF documents updated to correct number of providers on the EYR.
First published.