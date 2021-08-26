This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 March 2018.

Documents

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018: main findings

HTML

Childcare providers and inspections main findings as at 31 March 2018

MS Word Document, 537KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections main findings as at 31 March 2018

PDF, 612KB, 16 pages

Childcare providers and inspections charts and tables as at 31 March 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.1MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare provider level data as at 31 March 2018

ODS, 12.4MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Childcare inspection level data provisional 1 January to 31 March 2018 and revised 1 September to 31 December 2017

ODS, 1.63MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018: methodology and quality report

PDF, 289KB, 17 pages

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018: pre-release access list

PDF, 62KB, 1 page

Details

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, Word and PDF formats
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 27 June 2018
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. A minor correction has been made to the revised inspections data for the period 1 September to 31 December 2017. As a consequence there have been minor revisions to Tables 14 to 19 in 'Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018: data, charts and tables'. These revisions did not result in any changes to the main findings identified in the previous publication.

  3. The HTML version of the ‘Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018: main findings' document has been republished for this release. A correction has been made to the last sentence in the first paragraph of section 3.3 ‘Introduction of 30 hours free childcare’. It now reads ‘There were an estimated 294,000 children in a 30 hours place in the spring term, representing 89% of all eligibility codes issued to parents for that term.'

  4. First published.

    British Embassy Mogadishu bids farewell to Chevening 2021 group
    Resources
    The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they t
    Independent report: Future of technological innovations and the role of regulation
    Resources
    A report from the Regulatory Horizons Council about the future of tech
    Turing House School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection/admission referral dec