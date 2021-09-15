Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 15 September 2021

ESFA Update academies: 15 September 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 15 September 2021

Items for further education

Reminderincentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 form
Reminderkeeping children safe in education statutory guidance
Informationweekly apprenticeship and traineeship vacancy reports
Informationenabling employers to pledge and transfer apprenticeship levy funds
Informationconnectivity grants for further education
Informationconsultation launched on revisions to the current version of the ‘teacher misconduct: the prohibition of teachers’ advice
Information‘raising the standards’, the apprentice guide to quality apprenticeships
Information16 to 18 traineeship market entry opportunity
Informationhow to become a flexi-job apprenticeship agency and bid for the flexi-job apprenticeship fund webinar
Informationthe Top Apprenticeship Employers rankings is returning in 2022
Your feedbackrecording attendance - research participants needed
Your feedbackworkshops to discuss financial and governance processes for independent training providers (ITPs)

Items for academies

Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) summer school claim form
Reminderwe have published the Academies Accounts Direction 2020 to 2021 and are seeking feedback on its content
Informationnew cyber security self-assessment tool
Informationthe National Tutoring Programme returns for its second year
Items for local authorities

Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) summer school claim form
Informationnew cyber security self-assessment tool
Informationthe National Tutoring Programme returns for its second year
Published 15 September 2021