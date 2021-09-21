Guide for local authorities completing the school preference data collections 2022.

Applies to England

Documents

School preference data collections 2022: guide

PDF, 252KB, 24 pages

Details

This guide provides local authorities with information about the school preference data collections, including:

  • the scope of the 2 collections
  • what data to include
  • how to submit data returns
Published 21 September 2021