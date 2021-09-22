Ofsted will carry out an independent review of teachers’ professional development, following these terms of reference.

Terms of reference: Ofsted’s independent review of teachers’ professional development

This review will look broadly at the quality of teachers’ training and development, with a particular focus on the early career framework (ECF) and national professional qualifications (NPQs).

We are also carrying out a review of tutoring. Read the terms of reference for the tutoring review.

