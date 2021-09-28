Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Robert Salvage

Teacher reference number: 0851933

Teacher’s date of birth: 19 August 1983

Location teacher worked: Essex, east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 22 September 2021Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case ofMr Robert Salvage, formerly employed in Essex, east England.

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

