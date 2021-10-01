Guidance for providers on registering a children’s home with Ofsted when the care and accommodation is provided in more than one building.

Applies to England

Registering a multi-building children's home

Please read this guidance together with our introduction to children’s homes and our registration guidance.

You may apply to register a children’s home where the care and accommodation is provided in more than one building. You can accommodate up to 6 children in up to 4 buildings within this one single registration. We call this a ‘multi-building children’s home’.

