The schools adjudicator’s admission variation about Thrapston Primary School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2120: Thrapston Primary School

PDF, 175KB, 8 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2120

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: foundation

School phase: primary

Local authority: North Northamptonshire Council

Admission authority: governing board

National Statistics: Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
Re-L Network, the real estate education platform, reveals live training events and coaching sessions alongside all new instructor free plan.
Resources
Re-L Network unveils today (14 Oct) two of its most anticipated featur

Published 14 October 2021