 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Re-L Network, the real estate education platform, reveals live training events and coaching sessions alongside all new instructor free plan.

Details
Hits: 249

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Re-L Network unveils today (14 Oct) two of its most anticipated features: an all new instructor free plan alongside the launch of live online classes.

Re-L Network is the fully integrated Real Estate Edtech that enables professionals and creators to set up and deliver their own online content and courses, live or off-line.

The live training platform allows professionals and students to acquire and improve the most in-demand skills to succeed in the real estate industry and built environment. According to the company founders and twin brothers Rabai and Tarik, Re-L Network purpose is to enhance real estate education and good practices by allowing anyone to learn from the best creators, educators and entrepreneurs.

Newly created instructor free plan includes the same features as the paid subscription plans - unlimited students, courses and content hosting, personalized certificates of achievement or attendance - and offers great opportunities and benefits. The much-anticipated launch of live training events is a game changer for learners as it will fully contribute to their learning experience. Being able to share insights through live stream makes classrooms even more dynamic, friendly and immersive. 

Professionals willing to share their talent can now set up live classes and training sessions whenever they want. Learners and trainees will enjoy an on-demand instruction model with the format and pace that suit their needs best: live or off-line.

Setting up live classes, live coaching and training sessions, webinars, Q&As or any type of live event is now simpler than ever and just a click away with Re-L Network’s intuitive software. Instructors can set up a live session or an online course in just 5 minutes.

As the COVID-19 pandemic made lasting changes on how most of us work and learn, it is now a prerequisite to stay updated on the latest technology leaps, market trends and new career paths. Re-L Network is a place where anyone can find backing and guidance when required.

As a specialized platform, Re-L Network is designed for the millions of professionals - beginners or experienced - businesses, and scholars from real estate and all related industries.

Re-L Network makes it achievable for creators, entrepreneurs and academics to share know-how easily and earn extra revenue online. From the basics of marketing, real estate finance and interior design to property technology and personal development, the educational marketplace offers a wide range of trending and classical subjects.

National Statistics: Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
Thrapston Primary School: 14 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation about Thrapston Primar
Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo

Re-L Network marketplace has now a library of 500+ courses from UK and international best instructors and training providers, with new content added regularly. The platform is currently available in 30+ countries including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand with new more locations to come soon.

The startup founders believe that inclusive education and live interactions are the best approach for professionals to fulfill their goals and succeed together.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Higher Technical Qualifications - consultation on cycle two applications
Resources
The Institute are seeking your views on the qualifications submitted t
Closed consultation: Contingency arrangements: GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA
Resources
Applies to EnglandWe are analysing your feedback Visit this page agai
Inspectorates: Urgent action needed at Oakhill Secure Training Centre
Resources
Vulnerable children face frequent violence and excessive use of force
Amanda Spielman letter to the Secretary of State for Justice about Oakhill Secure Training Centre
Resources
Ofsted's Chief Inspector writes about the findings from the latest ins
Prevent duty self-assessment tool: further education
Resources
Self-assessment tool to assist colleges and providers in the further e
Toolkit: Apprenticeships that work for all
Resources
Use our new toolkit to design apprenticeship programmes that will have
Guidance: Toolkit: Apprenticeships that work for all
Resources
Use our new toolkit to design apprenticeship programmes that will have
Updating your student finance details
Resources
Guidance for students on how to update your personal, uni, college and
Wadham School: 14 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Wadham
National Statistics: Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo
Thrapston Primary School: 14 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation about Thrapston Primar
Data specifications for GRADE data sharing
Resources
Specifications of the data sets for the GRading and Admissions Data fo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6180)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page