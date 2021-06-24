 
Kaede Sugano and Kell Johnston have been awarded the top prizes in The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition

Details
Kell Johnston

Winners of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition Announced 

Kaede, a Year 12 student from Rugby School in Rugby was crowned GSK UK Young Engineer of the Year for her project, titled ‘RIHLA’. Kaede created her own algorithm which compares package holidays and suggests the best one to a traveller based 3 different criteria: sentiment, novelty and physical ability. The project has resulted in a fully-fledged working website and was inspired by her grandparent’s desire to have a perfect package holiday for their 50th wedding anniversary.  

Meanwhile, Kell, a Year 12 student from Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham, Northumberland was awarded GSK UK Scientist of the Year for his project, ‘Does Willow Extract Have Beneficial Impact When Rooting Cuttings?’. In his project, Kell aimed to determine whether ‘willow water’ extract could be used to promote root growth for a range of different plant cuttings. The study identified whether naturally sourced extract from basket willow (salix viminalis) was effective at helping cuttings take root and the outcome provided useful information for horticulturists and botanists.

Kaede and Kell’s projects were 2 of 200 submitted to this year’s Big Bang Competition, an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people's achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work. The awards were announced at Big Bang Digital: Redefine the future, a 3-day, digital event aimed at 11 to14 year olds, packed full of inspiring and interactive sessions designed to open young people's eyes to future developments they could be part of.

Previous winners have gone on to enjoy a range of other achievements on the back of their successes – including, getting backing from businesses for their projects, setting up their own businesses taking part in conference presentations to industry professionals as well as appearing on the television and radio shows to talk about their projects.

Congratulating the winners, Dr Hilary Leevers, Chief Executive of EngineeringUK, which organises The Big Bang Competition, said:

“There is no denying that students have had to deal with a lot of disruption to their learning in recent months, and the quality of this year’s entries is a testament to their talent, dedication and creativity under these difficult circumstances. Huge congratulations to Kaede and Kell, whose innovative projects  have seen them crowned GSK UK Young Engineer of the Year and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

“At a time when we could all use a big dose of optimism for the future, the inventiveness and skill we’ve seen this year’s Big Bang Competition has been a reassuring and inspiring tonic for all those involved in the judging – so we’d like to extend a huge congratulations and heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated.”

Kell Johnston, who picked up the GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year 2021 title, said:

“I am honoured to be the GSK Young Scientist of the Year. I believe it's really important that STEM opportunities are available to everyone and that any individual has the potential to make a difference.”

Kaede Sugano, who picked up the GSK UK Young Engineer of the Year 2021 title, said:

“Currently, people all over the world are unable to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic but, hopefully soon, we will be free to travel again. My dream is that my website will be helpful for people when this happens. I am very happy to receive this award, and it gives me the courage to continue my efforts to solve social problems with technology. I would also like to thank my teachers at school for teaching me the fun of mathematics, physics, and computing.”

Karen Mullen, VP, Country Medical Director – UK & Ireland at GSK said:

“GSK is very proud to sponsor the UK Young Scientist and Engineers of the Year Awards as an important part of our commitment to discovering and developing young people through every step of their journey in STEM.”

“As a professional in the field of STEM myself, I am particularly excited to meet the incredible talent that is showcased in The Big Bang Competition and to be involved with supporting the next generation of scientists in the UK.

“It was not easy to select the winners among so many incredible entries of very high quality. They left me inspired and I wish all of them never-ending curiosity, to dream big and to lead the way in ongoing innovation and progress within the critically important field of STEM.” 

Nuffield students win at the Big Bang UK Science and Engineering Competition 

22nd March 2012: Nuffield Research Placement students were finalists in the 2019 Big Bang Competition at the NEC in Birmingham.

Four students won prizes. Nuffield student Sayeed Ahmed from Woodhouse College scooped the special award prize for his project on pressure effects on the physiochemical properties of nanoparticles. Sayeed will now be representing the UK at the London International Youth Science Forum this summer.

Other Nuffield students who won in the senior science category included Andrew Hutchinson from Radcliffe School for his project on a pilot study into siRNA (inorganic) nanomedicine targeting cancer treatment and Poppy Bradley from Chigwell School for her project on characterising differences between paediatric and adult airway mucosa. Alanah Ferguson from Kirkcaldy High School was a runner up of the Water Prize with her project on Laboratory Experiments of a Submerged Wave Energy Device.

About Nuffield Research Placements

Nuffield Research Placements provide over 1,100 placements each year. We work with a wide range of employers, including universities and research institutes, local government and public sector agencies, tech and pharmaceutical companies, think tanks and market research agencies to facilitate placements.

We support post-16 students in full-time education in a maintained school or further education college in the UK who do not have a family history of higher education and are from lower socio-economic backgrounds to participate in the programme. The Nuffield Foundation covers travel costs for all students and provides an additional bursary for those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

