Brecon Beacons College Students Give Helping Hand to Neighbouring School

Sports Science students Iwan Evans and Caine Ballentine Price have both been giving a helping hand to neighbouring school Ysgol Y Bannau.

The students have been going into the school weekly to deliver coaching and fitness sessions. Within the sessions, pupils are able to work on their ability, strength and speed as well as fitness testing carried out as benchmarking for the children.

The initial programme saw the students work with Year 3 and 4 pupils and advanced then onto Year 5 and 6 with each group getting up to 30minutes of exercise.

The sessions come as part of the Brecon Beacons College students work experience unit, which allows students to showcase their skills within the community. Qualifications such as welsh speaking have been adapted by these sessions as well as confidence building.

Sports lecturer Rhian Davies says:

“Iwan and Caine are very motivated young adults, both excelling on their courses and in their individual sports, however, the experience of working with Ysgol Y Bannau has helped them gain confidence in communicating in a Welsh-medium setting as well as understanding the organisation and preparation which is required within high-quality coaching.  The primary school children hopefully aspire to be these role models in the future.”

