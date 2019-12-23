 
MAN Truck & Bus UK Appoints Remit Group as new Apprenticeship Provider

Details
Hits: 679
MAN Truck and Bus UK has announced its appointment of Remit Group as their new training partner, to deliver its apprenticeship programmes nationally.

To support the development of the MAN Apprenticeship Academy, MAN Truck and Bus UK has chosen Remit Group to deliver its technical and non-technical apprenticeship programmes across its Truck Centres and Service Centres within the MAN UK Network.

The MAN Apprenticeship Academy develops young people for the Retail network in order to support succession planning and MAN’s future growth aspirations. The Academy has seen more than 2,000 apprentices graduate since it was established in 1996.

The MAN UK Apprenticeship programme is one of the largest in the commercial vehicle industry and continues to generate high quality staff for the UK MAN dealer network.

Under this new partnership, Apprentices recruited and trained within the MAN Apprenticeship Academy will work towards achieving the Heavy Vehicle Technician Standard Level 3, as well as a range of non-technical programmes for those working in sales and aftersales roles.

Delivery of the technical apprenticeships will be a combination of theoretical and practical learning, with technical skills and behaviours honed at Remit’s Automotive Academy in Derby and work-based practical experience supported by Remit’s Development Coaches and mentors from within the MAN Retail network.

Thomas Hemmerich, Managing Director MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd said,

“Our apprenticeship scheme is one of the company’s greatest success stories and it is testament to MAN’s growing reputation as a dynamic, technologically advanced engineering company. With the support of Remit Group, the experience and learning our apprentices receive will undoubtedly provide the technical expertise and in-depth product knowledge that will enable them to deliver outstanding service to our customers’ way into the future.”

Sue Pittock, Remit’s Chief Executive, said:

“Once again, we are delighted to have secured the opportunity to work in partnership with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy, commercial, emergency and military vehicles. MAN Truck and Bus is synonymous with efficiency, innovation and a high level of customer service, which are values that Remit Group shares at its core.”

“Through this partnership we are confident that we are able to deliver a programme that befits such a prestigious organisation and we look forward to creating an environment that develops excellent apprentices, and ultimately technicians of the highest quality who will add real value to the MAN Truck Retail network and keep MAN Trucks, Vans and Buses out on the road and earning.”

This new partnership will see apprentices that are currently on programme transfer directly to Remit Group delivery, while more are expected to be recruited across the MAN Retail network in 2020. There are currently more than 150 apprentices working within the group.

Based in Nottingham, Remit Group is part owned by the Retail Motor Industry Federation (RMI) and has a long tradition of delivering automotive apprenticeship programmes for manufacturers, dealerships and independent garages.

Operating in England, Scotland and Wales, Remit Group delivers around 6,000 apprenticeships each year including a range of technical programmes for the Automotive sector that includes Heavy Vehicle, Light Vehicle, Body and Paint, Parts, MET and the new Specialist Tyre Operative Standard, and non-technical programmes including Business and Administration, Customer Service, IT, Leadership and Management and Sales.

