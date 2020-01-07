 
Henley Students Collaborate with Phillip Schofield for ITV show

Students Collaborate with Phillip Schofield for ITV show 'How to spend it well at Christmas'

Five students from The Henley College recently appeared on the ITV show ‘How to spend it well at Christmas’, alongside TV presenter and Henley based resident, Phillip Schofield.

Natasha Robinson, Tyler Williams, Annabel Vary, Lucy Martinez and Maniska Bholah were offered the chance to participate in the film process after an audition process that required them to send in videos of themselves in which they had to state what is their favourite Christmas food.

Filming took place in Stoke Row Village Hall, Oxfordshire, alongside Henley WI (Women’s Institute). They were tasked with eating a selection of different Christmas Puddings and deciding which one tasted the best. This was carried out as a blind test in the sense that the brand/price had yet to be revealed to them. Once the best had been identified, the prices were then shown highlighting where you could get the best value for money.

Natasha Robinson, currently studying a Performing Arts Level 3 Extended Diploma, stated that “It was exciting getting festive so early on in the year and we had such a good laugh with the crew and other participants. As someone who is considering a career in acting, it was really interesting to see what goes on behind the ‘magic of tv’. I feel so lucky I was given the opportunity to be a part of the show.”

Tyler Williams, who is currently doing a Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT, said that “It was a unique experience and I'm very grateful to participate. It opened my eyes to the hard work that goes into filming a Television show.”

At The Henley College, extracurricular opportunities are actively encouraged to enhance students prospects for future employment and university. The college liaised with the production company to assist in the student selection. Head of Marketing & Business Development, Rhian Mason said “It is brilliant to see our students getting such unique and valuable experiences. We hope that with regular opportunities such as this one, students of The Henley College will leave with a broad and comprehensive understanding of different working environments. This sets them up perfectly for transitioning into working life, due to a greater understanding of the full process that goes into producing an end product, such as a television show.”

 

