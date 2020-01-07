 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BRITS MOST LIKELY TO QUIT THEIR JOBS ON 31ST JANUARY

Details
Hits: 353
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

January can be a tough month for most people as combination of debt from Christmas, the cold weather, low motivation and failed New Year’s resolutions takes its toll on people.

For others, it’s a month of realisation, with January being the most popular month for people to seek new challenges and new jobs, and spending Christmas surrounded by family and friends.

In fact, according to recent reports collected by Instant Offices most Brits are likely to hand in their resignation letters on 31st January, with a number calling in sick on the first Monday in February (4th) to attend interviews.

A survey by Bidvine found the top priorities for workers in 2018 included travel and getting a promotion or pay rise, followed by the resolution to improve mental health.

In 2019 a YouGov survey revealed much of the same, with people looking to eat better, exercise more, care for themselves better, learn new skills and get a new job.

The top five reasons why employees look to hand in their notices:

  • Low salary (35%)
  • Job tenure (23%)
  • Monotonous or boring work (22%)
  • Job location or length of commute (20%)
  • Disapproval of their boss or line manager (18%)

With more employees looking to climb the career ladder in 2019, manage work-life balance and increase happiness, here are eight simple ways to crush the career blues and start January off with some positive changes.

1. Ask for an Increase

A TotalJobs poll of 5,000 people in the UK showed 68% hadn’t received a pay rise or promotion in the last year, leading to unhappiness at work. If you’re committed to your job but need more to keep you motivated, it’s definitely time to stop stalling and ask for a raise. Don’t turn the conversation into an ultimatum – if you’re happy with your career but not the pay, make sure to communicate that clearly.

2. Find a Mentor

Take charge of your career track this year by finding a mentor willing to share their insights and experience. In addition to guiding you on career growth and decision making, their constructive feedback can help you expand your skill set. Fortune 500 companies understand the value of mentorship – 71% offer formal mentoring programs to their employees.

3. Get Involved in Teamwork

Volunteer to take on a challenging client project or pitch internal projects with co-workers. Collaboration and teamwork can increase creativity, help strengthen relationships, create a more positive work environment and boost confidence. Some studies also suggest team partnerships can increase productivity at work.

4. Stay Busy

Around 40% of UK employees admit to being bored at work, and more than half think their existing skills are being wasted, according to a study by OC Tanner. Boredom at work is a significant source of stress and can lead to depression and disinterest. Ensure you take regular breaks during long tasks, but during quiet periods, keep yourself busy by learning a new skill or pursuing personal goals that can assist with your career.

Advertisement

Functional Skills Reforms â€“ Providers in uproar over new invigilator rules
Sector News
So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a
Coleg Cambria Llysfasi students target red squirrel decline as part of new wildlife project
Sector News
STUDENTS have joined forces with a wildlife project help save the red
More Black British students than ever choosing Oxford University
Sector News
@UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate student

5. Upskill Yourself

Increase your value at work by learning a new skill. Research by World Economic Forum shows that over a third (35%) of skills that are considered important today will change in five years.

6. Use Vacation Days

Perhaps you want to save time off for a long holiday later in the year, or simply feel you don’t have enough time for a break, but taking regular holidays throughout the year will help you feel refreshed, relaxed and more productive.

7. Prioritise Mental Health

CIPD found 23% of British workers feel their organisation doesn’t take employee wellbeing seriously, yet more than a third of the UK workforce experience anxiety, depression, or stress. With this in mind, it is imperative to recognise the signs that your mental health may be under pressure and to ensure you de-stress regularly.

8. Step Out of the Office

No more lunch at your desk in 2020. It’s not natural to stay seated for so long, and research shows Brits spend around nine hours a day sitting down at work – a sedentary lifestyle that takes its toll on our health. Reducing the amount of time you stay seated can do wonders for your productivity, as well as physical and mental health.

Take charge of your happiness and be proactive by contributing to a work environment that sees you excel rather than be demotivated in 2020.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Functional Skills Reforms – Providers in uproar over new invigilator rules
Sector News
So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a
Coleg Cambria Llysfasi students target red squirrel decline as part of new wildlife project
Sector News
STUDENTS have joined forces with a wildlife project help save the red
Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire announces new training courses for Film & TV
Sector News
@ScreenYorkshire and @NFTSFilmTV the National Film and Television Scho
The Yorkshire Vet visits Barnsley College
Sector News
@TheYorkshireVet visits @WigfieldFarmCelebrity vet Peter Wright, from
More Black British students than ever choosing Oxford University
Sector News
@UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate student
NWRC’s Faye Deering announced as winner of Aloysius Fund for Theatre Bursary
Sector News
Portrush actor Faye Deering has been awarded a special new Theatre Bur
Leading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt has been awarded an OBE
Sector News
OBE for engineering DawnLeading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt
Havant & South Downs College (HSDC) are celebrating 3 medals from the WorldSkills UK LIVE national finals
Sector News
Havant & South Downs College @Be_HSDC are celebrating after 3 stud
Empowering and expanding the teacher workforce
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/07/empowering-and-expanding-the-t
How Digital Nomads are Shaping the World of Work in 2020
Sector News
#FutureofWork - The changing way workers are thinking about their care
How equivalent earnings from around the world differ from the UK
Sector News
The worldwide earnings of twenty eight of the most popular career choi
All aerospace wants for Christmas is… you!
Sector News
A leading group of aerospace employers are today making a cry for help

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page