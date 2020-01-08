50th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off for Exeter College

Exeter College was established as a fully-fledged tertiary college in 1970, providing an education centrepiece for the community. Over the past 50 years the college has grown, developed and adapted but it still serves the wider Exeter community with a varied education offering that aims to meet the skills challenges of the future in a proactive way.

To celebrate the occasion, Exeter College will be celebrating throughout 2020 with special events, celebrations and reflections on 50 years of excellence as a tertiary college.

The first landmark event for the 50th anniversary celebrations will be the college’s annual Exeter College Awards, which has been extended to celebrate past and present students to reflect on a legacy of success. The Awards, which take place in January, will be held in the spectacular setting of Exeter Cathedral with alumni, staff and students celebrated in a glittering 50th anniversary event. More details are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Exeter College Principal and Chief Executive John Laramy said, “I feel really privileged to be the person steering the ship as we celebrate our 50th year as a tertiary college. It’s no understatement to say that we wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for all the students, staff and friends who have helped us develop a reputation as one of the leading further education colleges in the country.

“It’s down to a collective effort from students, staff and partners that we have always remained true to our history of serving our city and wider region. However, our long traditions haven’t stopped us innovating and developing with the needs of our students as we continue to develop new partnerships and look to the future of what the education landscape will look like in the next 50 years.

“Throughout 2020 we want to celebrate everyone who has played a role in making us one of the leading colleges in the country as we continue to forge our path as an education innovator of the future.”