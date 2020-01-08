 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees

Details
Hits: 312
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Catherine Shipman, Student Engagement Manager with South Eastern Regional College, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to students and young people in County Down and County Armagh. Catherine is from Craigavon.

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating recognition of two of their employees in the New Year Honours list.

Catherine Shipman, Student Engagement Manager, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to students and young people in County Down and County Armagh.   Catherine, from Craigavon, has worked in further education for the past 12 years, currently with South Eastern Regional College and previously with Southern Regional College.   She said, “I am absolutely thrilled, delighted and humbled to be awarded an MBE.   I have been working with young people my whole life, through both work and volunteering.   It is something I am passionate about and really enjoy.   It has been my privilege to able to help young people through a range of initiatives in the local community and roles in further education which I am proud to continue.

She added, “It is very humbling that someone took the time to put my name forward for this prestigious award and that has meant a great deal to me personally.”

Catherine is married to Christopher and they have two children, James and Claudia who are delighted with her MBE.

Gary Chambers, Head of Estates and Facilities Management at the College has been recognised with a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to education. Gary, from Lisburn, who has worked at the College for over 15 years said, “The award was totally unexpected and of course I am delighted. It is wonderful to be recognised for services to education, particularly since I am a past student of the former Lisburn Institute of Further and Higher Education where my career in construction commenced.   This ultimately led to my role as PPP Contracts Manager for the newly formed South Eastern Regional College, over 10 years ago, where I was part of the team responsible for the new Campuses in Lisburn, Downpatrick, Newcastle and Ballynahinch.”

Gary is married to Lynne and they have three girls, Anna, Rachel and Charlotte who are delighted with his BEM award.

Advertisement

Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
How next generation technology innovations can answer todayâ€™s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022
Sector News
Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providersFurther educa

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
How next generation technology innovations can answer today’s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022
Sector News
Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providersFurther educa
Supporting schools to improve standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/08/supporting-schools-to-improve-
Action needed to avert the growing crisis in language learning
Sector News
The @HEPI_news Higher Education Policy Institute’s latest report, A
No regrets for Walkerburn entrepreneur Ross
Sector News
If anybody knows the benefits of studying @BordersCollege it’s Ross
The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
50th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off for Exeter College
Sector News
The new year represents a momentous occasion in the history of @Exeter
Inspired Sheffield College students shoot for the moon after winning placements with WANdisco
Sector News
Students from The Sheffield College have won 45-day industry placement
Rethinking Apprenticeships: People learn best by doing, and do best by learning
Sector News
#Apprenticeships have been part of the fabric of our society for the p
SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS
Sector News
THE SKY’S THE LIMIT FOR #APPRENTICESFrom project management to busin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gateshead College
Gateshead College has published a new article: Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star 3 hours 6 minutes ago
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships 3 hours 41 minutes ago
Osborne Training
Osborne Training added a new event 4 hours

AAT Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Accounting - Osborne...

What is AAT Level 3 AAT Level 3 qualification is an Advanced level of AAT qualification. This Advanced course will give successful candidates the...

  • Sunday, 01 March 2020 12:00 PM
  • London, Watford, Birmingham

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page