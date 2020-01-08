https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/08/supporting-schools-to-improve-standards/

Today, Wednesday 8 January, Ofsted published a report looking at how to improve ‘stuck schools’ – referring to schools that have not been rated Good or Outstanding since 2006. This was covered by BBC Online, the Guardian, the Telegraph, I News, the Times, the Express, the Independent, the Mirror, the Sun, the Mail, and the Metro.

The new Ofsted inspection framework brings a new focus to helping schools to identify challenges and improve standards. The government is fully committed to working with Ofsted to ensure that standards continue to rise in our schools.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

We want every child to benefit from a good education. Whilst 86 per cent of schools are rated good or outstanding, we know there is more to do and we will continue our relentless focus on standards by backing teachers and intervening where there is entrenched underperformance. Ofsted plays an invaluable role in improving standards and we are working with them to look at how best to support these schools. We have also created a specialist academy trust to work with these schools and make improvements, as well as six new training hubs to ensure the best leaders can provide support.

