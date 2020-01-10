 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Shortlisted for National Award

Details
Hits: 405
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College have been shortlisted for a national #tesFEawards

The College have been recognised for being among the most outstanding institutions in the FE sector, and are shortlisted for the Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment Award.

Barton Peveril are shortlisted for the award after using technology to enhance the quality of their students’ learning experience, facilitate independent and collaborative working, and to reduce barriers to learning.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on Friday 20th March 2020.

Barton Peveril Principal Jonathan Prest said:

“One of the reasons I am so thrilled by this nomination is that it is a tribute to the dedication and talent of so many staff across the college. We won the National Sixth Form Colleges award last summer for our ground-breaking work on supporting students with their learning outside of the classroom, and this nomination is further evidence that our students are benefiting from something at the cutting edge.”

“Our strategy has been to help students study before they enter the classroom and bring what they have learnt to the table. The result has been that our students are working harder, getting better results than ever before, and being well-prepared for life after Barton when they will need to be self-driven.”

Tes FE editor Stephen Exley said:

“Excellent practice exists right across the further education sector, and those shortlisted for the Tes FE Awards are the cream of the crop. Our judges were extremely impressed with the calibre of entries. To be shortlisted is an extraordinary achievement"

Tes is a global education business that works to celebrate and support the practice of educators throughout the United Kingdom and internationally.

Advertisement

Sixth form teacher shortlisted for national Teacher of the Year award
Sector News
We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Ha
Let 2020 be the decade where schools embrace technology in the classroom
Sector News
How #EdTech is breaking down the stigma of using technology in and out
Newbury College creates career predictor
Sector News
@NewburyCollege creates #career predictorYouâ€™ve been on Instagram an

You may also be interested in these articles:

Action Renewables Upskill on Project Management with SERC
Sector News
Leading provider of renewable energy expertise, Action Renewables, has
Sustainable student farming start-up raises £2.35 million in seed funding
Sector News
LettUs Grow aims to tackle the increasing climate crisis and threats t
Driving improvement in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/10/driving-improvement-in-schools
Sixth form teacher shortlisted for national Teacher of the Year award
Sector News
We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Ha
Let 2020 be the decade where schools embrace technology in the classroom
Sector News
How #EdTech is breaking down the stigma of using technology in and out
Newbury College creates career predictor
Sector News
@NewburyCollege creates #career predictorYou’ve been on Instagram an
WEST LONDON COLLEGE FINALIST IN WEST LONDON BUSINESS AWARDS FOR INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIPS
Sector News
West London College has reached the finals of the prestigious West Lon
Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted for three prestigious #TesFEAwards
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has been shortlisted for three prestigious Te
Rugeley pupils taste life as problem solving engineers
Sector News
Engineering goes under the spotlight at @TheHartSchoolYear 10 pupils f
City College Plymouth students join forces with Plymouth Raiders to launch Active Ageing initiative
Sector News
#ActiveAgeing @CityPlym students are teaming up with the @OfficialRaid
Driving innovation, digital transformation and scale while also supporting sustainability and reskilling efforts
Sector News
@WEF are Driving Impact in the Fourth Industrial Revolution #FairerWor
Seetec to become UK's 9th largest employee-owned public services company
Sector News
Seetec, a leading provider of apprenticeships, skills and justice serv

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event yesterday

Developing Life Skills and Mental Toughness and why that...

Overview Published research and case studies from around the world show that Mental Toughness is a major factor in: Performance – explaining up to...

CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted for three prestigious #TesFEAwards yesterday
West London College
West London College has published a new article: WEST LONDON COLLEGE FINALIST IN WEST LONDON BUSINESS AWARDS FOR INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIPS yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page