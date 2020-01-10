Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted for three prestigious #TesFEAwards

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Cardiff and Vale College has been shortlisted for three prestigious Tes Further Education (FE) Awards, placing it among the top colleges in the country.

The College has been shortlisted in categories which range across CAVC’s work: Best Teaching and Learning Initiative, Contribution to the Local Community and Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment.

CAVC’s focus on real and not just realistic learning experiences for its learners saw it make the shortlist for the Best Teaching and Learning Category. Working with local employers to ensure provision meets local skills needs and provide meaningful work placements for students forms a core part of the College’s work.

That emphasis on catering to the local community helped CAVC get on the shortlist for the Contribution to the Local Community award. Schemes such as the award-winning Junior Apprenticeship Programme which aims to prevent 14 to 16-year-olds dropping out of education, Families Learning Together and schemes to bring English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) services together in one hub and raise health awareness among BAME communities feature strongly in the College’s work.

Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) is embedded throughout CAVC life. The College’s belief in ensuring staff have the state-of-the-art skills to empower learners to become the innovators of tomorrow has seen it shortlisted for the Tes Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment Award.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Kay Martin said: “It really is an honour to be shortlisted for not just one but three prestigious Tes FE Awards. The fact that these awards span such a broad range of the College’s activities reflects how everyone at the College works so hard to meet the current and future needs of the communities it serves and I am immensely proud of their achievements.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Ha Sector News How #EdTech is breaking down the stigma of using technology in and out Sector News @NewburyCollege creates #career predictorYouâ€™ve been on Instagram an