WEST LONDON COLLEGE FINALIST IN WEST LONDON BUSINESS AWARDS FOR INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIPS

West London College has reached the finals of the prestigious West London Business Awards 2020. The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony and black-tie gala dinner on Friday, 7 February. Held at Twickenham Stadium, the host for the evening will be Gaby Roslin of TV and radio fame.

West London College (WLC) has been nominated in the ‘Education & Training Provider of the Year’ category, demonstrating excellence in its inclusive apprenticeship offer to students with special educational needs and disabilities.

West London College has worked hard with students, their families and local employers to shape the preparation for employment curriculum. 

Head of Inclusive Learning at WLC,  Sue Jenkins said: “Seeing the remarkable difference inclusive apprentices make is amazing. Our apprentices are recognised for their abilities and are fast becoming great assets to the organisations they work for. 

“I am very proud of them and  also of our employer partnerships, which challenge and improve employment outcomes for learners with special educational needs and disabilities.”

The pathways into work programmes have grown from WLC’s highly successful supported internships, into the launch of the inclusive apprentices in September 2019. Apprentices with special educational needs have now successfully started their apprenticeships and benefit from job coaches and mentors, as well as college and employer support.

Hammersmith & Fulham councillor, Lucy Richardson chairs the Health, Inclusion and Social Care committee. Cllr Richardson said:  “West London College has an impressive “can do” attitude to supported employment and it has made inclusive apprenticeships an important part of West London’s employment scene”   

