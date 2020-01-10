Sixth form teacher shortlisted for national Teacher of the Year award

We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Hartlepool Sixth Form has been nationally recognised for his outstanding contribution to the education sector.

He not only helps his own A-Level students understand the complexities of chemistry in an innovative way, but his 19,800 subscribers around the world through his YouTube channel, MaChemGuy.

James Donkin, who lives in Roker, has worked as a chemistry teacher at Hartlepool Sixth Form for 12 years. He has been shortlisted for the Teacher of the Year award at the 2020 Tes FE Awards. These prestigious awards recognise the outstanding individuals and institutions in the further education sector.

James’s passion for chemistry, and his pioneering approach to teaching and learning, led him to creating videos in 2013 as a resource for his A-Level chemistry students to support their learning.

Starting with basic screencasts stored on the sixth form’s intranet site and addressing topics that students typically found difficult and would ask for further explanation, things quickly evolved and his YouTube channel ‘MaChemGuy’ was born.

To date, he has uploaded over 600 videos and MaChemGuy is a YouTube sensation with 19.8k subscribers, over 4.3 million views in 129 countries. He has received over 43,185 likes and thousands of positive comments from all around the world.

