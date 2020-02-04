Fareham College becomes first FE partner of Venturefest South

Fareham College has advanced its reputation as a leader in education and business collaborations by becoming the first FE college to partner with Venturefest South.

Fareham College has pledged its support to Venturefest South, becoming the first further education (FE) college partner of the event that celebrates the region’s exceptional innovation ecosystem.

The move is the latest way in which Fareham College is pioneering new and innovative approaches to further education, continually introducing new initiatives to inspire and prepare its students to apply their specialist skills in industry.

Following significant investment in its bespoke facilities, and though building unrivalled partnerships with companies in sectors directly relevant to its courses, Fareham College is solidifying its position as the leading FE college in the region for its connections with business.

With a growing reputation for delivering the very best professional and technical training, and state-of-art facilities including its Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) and Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC), Fareham College is a hub for creative and fresh thinking minds.

CEMAST, the £12m Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training, is a leading state-of-the-art facility for engineering subjects, and the new £4.1m Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has recently been completed, with the capacity to deliver unique civil engineering apprenticeship programmes and professional training in its spacious indoor teaching space and live outdoor construction-site training space.

In supporting the #VFS20 Festival of Innovation, Fareham College students will be able to access new opportunities and connections with businesses. The college has joined together with partners from the public, private and educational sectors to support the event.

Andrew Kaye, Principal and Chief Executive at Fareham College said:

“I visited Venturefest South 2019 and I was so impressed by the event and the opportunity that it could open up to our students at Fareham College. We encourage entrepreneurship and innovative thinking in our students and we are passionate about giving them every opportunity to succeed in their chosen career.

“Becoming a Venturefest South partner will help to open new doors for our students and give them confidence and inspiration. In advance of the event the college will be running a competition to select the most innovative project produced by the Engineering and IT students which will then be taken forward and showcased at Venturefest South.”

Chris Allington, Chair of Venturefest South said:

“Our region is home to an outstanding level of talent; students are some of our most innovative thinkers and we want to inspire them to embrace their creativity. Our exceptional education providers deliver the skills, research and technology to support our innovation ecosystem, and we are delighted to welcome Fareham College as a Venturefest South partner.”

Taking place on Friday 27 March 2020, at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, #VFS20 Festival of Innovation is an interactive, one-day event that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and businesses to encourage entrepreneurship and creativity, share innovative ideas, showcase new technology and secure investment to progress business and economic growth. In 2019, the sell-out event attracted over 1,000 visitors in a record-breaking year which saw a total £90m worth of investment opportunities.