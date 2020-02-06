 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender

Details
Hits: 304
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tender to supply 95 self-service kiosks to 47 Norfolk County Council Libraries.

D-Tech, the Woodbridge-based developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-performance library technology solutions will install 95 of its newly launched serveIT units in 47 libraries throughout Norfolk.

The new installation will be replacing the existing self-service units which are out of contract at the end of March 2020.

The new units will allow Norfolk’s library users to check out items, pay library fines using cash or contactless payments, and perform other functions such as checking item reservation status.

James Elby, Sales Manager at D-Tech, commented: “We are delighted that Norfolk County Council has chosen D-Tech to supply their new generation of self-service solutions.

“Self-service technology in libraries offers improved accessibility and functionality and enables staff to spend more time engaging with patrons; helping with reading choices, assisting with digital technology and the wide range of activities available in a modern library.

“D-Tech’s new range of serveIT kiosks, which offer the very latest in self-service technology, will allow Norfolk County Council to deliver an improved user experience for library users throughout the county. Everyone at D-Tech is looking forward to working with Norfolk County Council Libraries and all of its staff.”

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com
Apprenticeships up for grabs
Sector News
Bishop Auckland College is marking National Apprenticeship Week in the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page