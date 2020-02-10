The ETF given important role in the Government’s multi-million-pound FE funding announcements

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Last week the Department for Education (DfE) announced two funding packages that include programmes the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) will be designing, developing and managing on the government’s behalf.

Taking Teaching Further and mentor training

On Wednesday 5 February a £24 million package to strengthen the FE workforce and help to level up skills and opportunities up and down the country was announced.

Released by the DfE and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, the announcement includes:

£3 million for high-quality mentor training programmes, which will be designed and delivered by the ETF and will support FE teachers – including those in the important early years of their careers – to develop and progress.

A £10 million boost to expand the government’s successful Taking Teaching Further programme, delivered in partnership with the ETF, which sees industry professionals working in sectors such as engineering and computing to retrain as further education teachers. The scheme has already supported over 100 people to work in FE across the country so far. This additional funding will support up to 550 more people to train to teach in a range of technical subjects in 2020.

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said about the further funding for the Taking Teacher Further programme:

“The Education and Training Foundation is delighted to continue the important work of attracting the very best industry talent into Further Education (FE) teaching roles through Taking Teaching Further. This announcement continues the Government’s vital investment and support for FE workforce development.

“Taking Teaching Further is setting the standard for recruiting world-class teachers and trainers, who combine teaching excellence with hands-on industry experience, and is helping develop and build the country’s future. I encourage all Colleges and FE providers to register and apply to take part in this important programme that will make a real difference to their organisations and learners.”

T Level Professional Development

Two days later on Friday 7 February, DfE and Education Minister, Gavin Williamson, announced the awarding of a major new four-year contract to the ETF to deliver T Level Professional Development from April 2020.

The release stated:

Following a successful first phase, the government is also announcing the expansion of its innovative T Level Professional Development (TLPD), worth £15 million in 2020-21. The programme - which is being delivered by the Education and Training Foundation – provides tailored training and support to boost FE teachers and leader’s skills, industry knowledge and expertise for students to benefit from.

The ETF has been using DfE grant funding since 2018, to design and deliver support for post-16 education providers to prepare for the first T Levels which start from September 2020. This significantly expanded support programme will now be delivered through a four-year contract and will also be available for those delivering future T Level tranches.

This development will lead to an increase in the breadth and depth of the ETF’s support for the sector, building upon the expertise and experience it already has in providing workforce development. The ETF will work with leading experts and partners to deliver the innovative contract design, including the creation of new Centres for Professional Technical Education (CPTE). These will be demand-led, based on the highest levels of industry skill shortages within a T Level subject area, in collaboration with provider partners who have the requisite facilities, equipment, experience, and industry links.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Students from one of SERCâ€™s Access to University courses recently be Sector News CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita Sector News Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said about the announcement:

“The advent of the first T Levels in September is a major milestone heralding the Government’s intention to invest in the prestige and quality of technical education. It is crucial that professionals teaching the new qualifications are excellently equipped to do so from the very first day learners walk through the doors.

“As England’s expert body for professional development in post-16 education, the ETF is delighted to have secured this very significant contract. We are excited about working with teachers, trainers and leaders to meet their T Level professional development needs over the coming years. The partnership approach that we have previously taken on T Levels will continue, and we look forward to delivering this support in the wider context of investment in the professional development of those delivering Further and Technical Education and Training in England.”