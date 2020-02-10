 
Cutting-edge learning technology unveiled at Imperial showcase event

Details
Man and woman try out Microsoft HoloLens2 augmented reality headset
 

College digital learning teams hosted an inspiring exhibition demonstrating how technology can transform education for staff and students.

Attendees from across the Imperial community met in the Digital Learning Hub to share effective and enjoyable teaching techniques that can be delivered through educational technology, as part of the College's plans to support students’ learning.

Teams from all Faculties and Library Services were on hand to help colleagues try out new techniques.Technology on show included software and hardware being used to deliver assessment, interactive learning techniques, digital visualisations and study support.

Cross-College collaboration

 

Library services

Professor Alan Spivey

Attendees speaking with one another


Moira Sarsfield, Principal Learning Technologist in the Faculty of Natural Sciences, said: "The event was a great opportunity to showcase some of the exciting innovations, tools and teaching techniques that have been developed as part of reviewing the curriculum at Imperial and delivering transformational teaching projects.

"My own team highlighted why it’s a really good idea to encourage students to get involved in producing some learning materials. The team also talked about enhancing assessment practice.

"Overall the event was very well attended and it was great to meet with colleagues from across Imperial in conversations about ways to improve teaching, learning and assessment for our students."

Why interactive learning?

The College community and some of the world’s leading employers said they wanted Imperial to provide more interactive and authentic teaching approaches, materials, and facilities.

To deliver this the College is using innovative digital technology, a range of modern classroom environments, and engaging learning opportunities to ensure students are prepared for whatever the future may bring and whatever they want to do. Digital learning projects are a key part of giving students memorable opportunities to explore some of the most challenging concepts within their courses. It may sound like science fiction, but advances in augmented and virtual reality mean Imperial students and staff can walk on the surface of Mars or carry out a life-saving biopsy, all without leaving the classroom.

Many of the College's world-leading degrees are also being rebuilt specifically for its fast-growing global community of online students. Hundreds of thousands of people are taking part in Imperial courses all across the world, seeking to make populations healthier, happier, and more prosperous.

The Digital Learning Hub and the College's Faculty 'EdTech' teams (Engineering, Natural Sciences, Medicine, and the Business School) are working with Departments on a wide range of projects to make the classroom even more interactive and collaborative in future by working alongside students to introduce the latest technology into their courses.

Surprising 'EdTech' applications

Attendees also immersed themselves in 'mixed reality' simulations delivered by the new Microsoft HoloLens2 headset. Imperial is the UK's first university to receive the technology, and trials are already underway in a number of Departments, with staff and students exploring a whole new side to their disciplines.

Attendees gather around AR expertThe Imperial teaching community try out new augmented reality headsets

