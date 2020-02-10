DFN Project SEARCH in the Borders: Fantastic series of good quality internships

Young people with a learning disability face many barriers to employment

NHS Borders, Scottish Borders Council (SBC) and Borders College worked together to introduce Project SEARCH in the Borders back in 2016. Since then the program has gone from strength to strength. We are happy to announce that the search has begun for our class of 2020/21.

An information event will take place on 25th February in the Chaplaincy Centre at the Borders General Hospital from 6:30pm – 8pm. Why not come along and find out more?

Project SEARCH, now known as DFN Project SEARCH, is a one year program which will run from August 2020 to June 2021. We have eight places available and those successful will get hands-on work experience through rotations in various settings across the Borders General Hospital and community locations combined with daily classroom sessions. Through this internship our interns will acquire competitive, transferable and marketable job skills as well as gain independence, confidence and self-esteem.

Rob McCulloch-Graham, Chief Officer Health and Social Care, said:

“Young people with a learning disability face many barriers to employment and DFN Project SEARCH has been highly successful in being able to deliver opportunities throughout Scotland. It is fantastic that we are able to offer a series of good quality internships to young Borderers.

He added: “This is a great learning opportunity and I would encourage those interested to come along to our information evening to find about more about the programme.”

