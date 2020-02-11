 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College demonstrates best practice in Modern Apprenticeships provision

Details
Hits: 249
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Borders College Business Development Unit (BDU) has received a glowing report in a review of their Modern Apprenticeship provision for Social Services (Children and Young People) Awards.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government in early 2019, the Education Scotland review examined specific areas relating to apprenticeship provision and awarded grades in five areas:

  • How well are apprentices progressing and achieving relevant high quality outcomes?
  • How well are the needs of apprentices and stakeholders met?
  • How good is the delivery of training?
  • How good is the management of training delivery?
  • How good is the strategic leadership?

Borders College achieved grades of a high standard across the board, with one excellent grade for ‘How good is the management of training delivery,’ outperforming the majority of providers in the sector. The College was also singled out for demonstrating best practice in delivery of tutorials.

Leading on from this, Vocational Manager for the BDU Katharine Mathison was recently invited to speak at an SDS-Education Scotland - SSCYP Effective Practice Workshop, where she exchanged ideas for improving MA programmes with other providers.

This all began in October 2017, with the Scottish Government launching a campaign to substantially expand the early learning and childcare workforce, to support the increase in funded childcare from 600 hours to 1,140 hours for each child per year, by 2020.

This expansion created the need for a dedicated, skilled and well-qualified workforce across Scotland.

The review commenced on April 2019 and ran until June 2019, with the report being published in November 2019.

Advertisement

Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge

You may also be interested in these articles:

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Policy paper: National minimum wage law: enforcement
Sector News
Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum w
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together
Sector News
Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutio
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page