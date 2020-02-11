EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow

After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean authorities last June, Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne has now secured the location of its future campus.

World-renowned hospitality school has today announced the opening of its first international campus in Singapore, expanding its international focus, offering a Bachelor in International Hospitality Management at the new campus1. With currently 100 UK students enrolled at EHL’s Lausanne campus, the new Singapore campus is set to attract a growing number of British students seeking international opportunities in the region.

Once a boarding school for the children of British soldiers, the former Kinloss House has been completely restored to its former classic beauty. It is located at 3 Lady Hill Road in the Orchard Road area and will receive its first cohort in the fall of 2021. In the meantime, the Group plans to deliver short courses on site as early as July 2020. This 2,400 square meter building set on 1.9 hectares of land used to be the executive training center for a major global company. The property houses classrooms, meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose hall and numerous break out spaces. This location has been selected based on several factors such as potential for student life, quality and aesthetics, flexibility to accommodate modern learning formats, its peaceful environment to facilitate learning, proximity to some of the main touristic landmarks and an opportunity to offer an EHL experience with a genuinely local flavor.

The Hotel School of Lausanne (EHL) is home to an illustrious list of alumni, making up some of the UK’s most renowned figures in the hospitality world. Philipp Mosimann Managing Director of Mosimann’s, are appointed caterers to HRH The Prince of Wales. The EHL alumnus started his career in Singapore in 2000 and is also a member of EHL’s International Advisory Board. Speaking of the new opening, he said: “This new Singapore campus is the perfect complement to EHL’s renowned Swiss Hospitality offering. South East Asia and in particular Singapore is home to some of the world’s best and most technologically-advanced luxury hotels and as the Asian hospitality market continues to grow, this is a valuable opportunity for a new generation of industry leaders to train with and learn from the best.”

EHL Campus (Singapore) is set to deliver the same internationally recognized “Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management” degree as EHL Campus Lausanne, adding first-hand local market knowledge and experience to the curriculum. This new campus aims to expand the opportunities for future hospitality leaders to thrive in an international landscape.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours Sector News A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi Sector News Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge

“We very much look forward to expanding our connection to the local community and participate in this thriving environment. It is with enthusiasm and conviction that we embark on this new adventure. Our commitment to the local economy will start at 3 Lady Hill Road and extend throughout the country, as we hope to strengthen our existing ties to the Singaporean hospitality industry”, said EHL Group CEO Michel Rochat.

Candidates can apply to start their Preparatory Year at the EHL Campus Lausanne in September 2020 and then begin their Bachelor course as the first cohort at EHL Campus (Singapore) in the fall of 2021.

1 EHL Campus (Singapore) is registered as a private education institution in Singapore under the Private Education Act, Enhanced Registration Framework (ERF), Registration No 201731189N, and has received EduTrust Certification Scheme (Certification number EDU-2-2124, valid from June 14 2019 to June 13 2023).

2 According to the 2019 QS World University Rankings in Hospitality & Leisure Management