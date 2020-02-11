 
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold

Details
JWC Physics Sukhbir Singh

An A level student at Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Centre has won a top award in a national science competition.

Sukhbir Singh (18) from Normanton won a Gold medal in the British Physics Olympiad examination which was sat by thousands of students across the UK.

Sukhbir came to the UK two years ago from India and is studying Physics, Maths and Further Maths at the JWC post-16 Academic, Creative and Digital Multi-Media college.

He was put forward for the three-hour exam competition by his Physics teacher Katherine Willis who said she was ‘extremely proud’ of his achievements.

Sukhbir, who has his sights set on a career in aerospace engineering, said: “I have always enjoyed Maths and Science so was honoured to be put forward for this competition.

“It was very good examination experience and useful revision for my A levels. I am very pleased to have won a Gold medal and am now concentrating on this summer’s exams.”

The British Physics Olympiad is a charitable trust overseen by a committee of trustees.

On a day to day basis the BPhO is run by five committee members and run by a large team of volunteer physics teachers and academics from across the country. Sponsors include Oxford and Cambridge universities and Rolls-Royce plc.

