Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together

Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutions for Climate Resiliency 

Qlik today (11 Feb) announced the launch of its first global Datathon challenge, along with our partner C40 Cities, inviting the students of the world to use Qlik analytics and public data to build solutions to help solve some of the issues at the heart of our current climate crisis in multiple geographies.

Qlik’s Academic Program team will run multiple challenges throughout the spring, with students having the chance to create real world solutions to the issues threatening the planet’s climate health and sustainability. All entries will be reviewed and judged by Qlik and C40 Cities. Winners will be announced in April and presented at QlikWorld™ in Phoenix, AZ in May. Interested participants can register today and gain details on the specific challenges and data here.

“We’ve seen repeatedly in global demonstrations and the advocacy of Greta Thunberg how the global youth are rightly concerned and energized about the fate of the planet. What they need is a way to turn that passion into action and impact,” said Julie Kae, Executive Director of Qlik.org. “We’ve seen the power of climate-focused data applications through partners like C40 Cities, and are thrilled to do our part in enabling the next generation to create real solutions to climate issues through data.”

Participants will be enabled with complementary licenses of Qlik Sense Business and publicly available data sets to design and execute their projects. The challenges will focus on adaptation, air quality and climate resiliency for cities across all areas of the globe, with a submission deadline of April 3rd. Finalist projects will be announced on April 10th and will be invited to participate in QlikWorld, Qlik’s annual customer and partner event, in Phoenix in May. 

In addition to the opportunity to work towards real-world impactful solutions, participating students get the chance to enhance their standing within their university community and increase their data literacy and data skills, which will set them apart for future opportunities.

Qlik plans to execute future Datathons every semester with university partners across the globe, tackling new challenges in partnership with other premier Qlik.org corporate responsibility partners.

The Qlik Academic Program provides qualified university professors, students and researchers with free Qlik software and resources to help educate and train the next generation of experts leading with data. 

