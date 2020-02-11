HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand

Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will generate substantial job opportunities in construction, says CITB. Skills in particular demand will be construction trade supervisors, plant operatives, steel erectors, labourers, civil engineers, civil engineering operatives and construction project managers, with jobs set to peak in 2022 at 30,000 to build the new high speed line.
CITB Policy Director, Steve Radley, said:
“Today’s decision will increase the demand for a range of skills in construction but the certainty will give the industry the confidence to invest in apprenticeships and upskilling its workforce. And the opportunity to work a game-changing project will help construction to attract the next generation of workers. ”
