Deliveroo launches new chef apprenticeship fund to tackle skills shortage with HIT Training

@Deliveroo launches new chef #apprenticeship fund to tackle skills shortage with @HITTraining

Deliveroo today warns a national chef shortage in the restaurant sector threatens growth and could harm UK high streets

Deliveroo calls on government to act and urgently free up large employers to transfer more of their apprenticeship levy down the supply chain

The firm will invest up to £100,000k of its own apprenticeship levy into training new chefs

Today it launches 4,000 online training courses for all 35,000 restaurant partners to help upskill their employees across the UK - saving restaurant partners thousands of pounds in training fees each year

Deliveroo today warned a shortage of trained chefs could arrest growth in the UK restaurant sector and harm British high streets as it unveils a major new training package for chefs and all 35,000 of the company’s restaurant partners and staff across the UK.

New research commissioned by Deliveroo shows:

8 in 10 of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners are struggling to hire new chefs, saying it is ‘moderately’ or ‘very difficult’ to recruit new chefs.

More than half of restaurant partners (54%) cite not finding enough suitably qualified applicants as the main difficulty and barrier to hiring new chefs.

Nearly 7 in 10 of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners say it is ‘moderately’ or ‘very difficult’ to recruit front-of-house and kitchen staff.

Deliveroo’s new chef apprenticeships

Deliveroo has responded to the concern of their restaurant partners by launching a new chef apprenticeship scheme funded by part of the company’s apprenticeship levy. This will invest £100,000 per year to train up to 20 chefs a year.

The new scheme will be run in partnership with HIT Training, the leading apprenticeship provider for the UK’s hospitality and catering industry in the UK. HIT Training will work with Deliveroo’s restaurant partners and offer access to its award winning national chef academy.

To address the sector-wide skills shortage of trained chefs, both Deliveroo and HIT Training are calling on the Government to lift the restriction on apprenticeship levy transfers and allow large employers the power to contribute as much as they choose down their supply chain.

Large employers such as Deliveroo are currently restricted by a 25% cap on the amount of unspent apprenticeship levy which can be transferred to businesses in their supply chains who would otherwise have to pay for an apprenticeship via the government co-investment model. For Deliveroo, this amounts to nearly half a million pounds over five years for small restaurants.

If Deliveroo were able to transfer up to 50% of the levy, for example, this sum could amount to a million pounds of investment directly to support a new generation of chefs and the restaurant sector.