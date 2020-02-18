Civitas Learning Announce New Partnership with UCAS Media

Civitas Learning and UCAS Media, the wholly own commercial subsidiary of the UK’s shared admission service UCAS, today (18 Feb) announced a strategic partnership to support universities and colleges to truly understand students’ profiles, identify those at risk of leaving and personalise help and advice throughout the student lifecycle to improve the student experience and student outcomes.

The partnership is part of UCAS’ five-year strategy to collaborate with innovative and trusted partners, developing data and analytics that can be used responsibly and effectively to help students and institutions.

Universities and colleges are facing increasing demands from students, parents, and policy makers alike to offer a supportive and personalised experiences. Civitas Learning’s technology will help UCAS Media responsibly manage and analyse data, empowering universities to offer help to students at the right times, ensuring they succeed on their course and have the pastoral support outside the lecture theatre.

The opportunities created by Civitas Learning and UCAS Media working together will for the first time combine an institutions’ UCAS data with the analytic power and actionable insights that Civitas Learning’s solutions provide. It will give a university a starting point on the journey to underpinning action with data to enable better outcomes for their student body, and better outcomes for their institution.

Mara Richard, VP International, Civitas Learning, states:

“We are very excited about this partnership with UCAS Media. This is a broader partnership, but our first focus is on utilising UCAS and institution-specific data to help institutions better understand students and equalise opportunity and attainment. UCAS Media has an interest in demonstrating their commitment to responsibly utilising their data, which we wholeheartedly applaud. We are committed to supporting UK universities and colleagues to meet the increasing pressures and demands that they are facing today.”

Sarah Barr Miller, Head of Insight, UCAS Media added:

“Working with Civitas, we’ll be helping universities maintain and maximise student retention. By understanding predictive indicators of non-continuation of higher education courses, providers will be able to adjust processes and intervene to reduce numbers dropping out. We’ll be using Civitas’ existing software, along with provider data to identify groups most at risk of non-continuation, focusing initially on students in widening participation groups. This partnership enables us to stretch our consultancy offering to a new space – beyond recruitment and into retention – as well as accelerate our use of data science in services to the sector and establish a new income stream for our consultancy offer.”

Civitas Learning works with 375 colleges and universities, serving nearly 8 million students. Civitas Learning harnesses the power of student data to help colleges and universities improve student success outcomes. Our intelligence platform and software uses best-in-class data science to help higher education institutions focus their student success strategies, deliver proactive care, and quickly measure what’s working for whom. Our solution empowers higher education leaders, advisors, faculty & students to measurably improve their own experience and outcomes. Together with our growing community of customers, we are making the most of the world’s learning data to help graduate a million more students per year by 2025.