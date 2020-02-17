 
Moreton Morrell farrier apprentices honoured at London ceremony

Farrier apprentices from Moreton Morrell College

Farrier apprentices from @MoretonColWCG graduated with the Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF) at a ceremony in London.

A total of 18 apprentices from the college, which is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), were recognised at the ceremony held at the Royal Artillery Company in London.

The farriers graduated with DipWCF, awarded by the Worshipful Company of Farriers which was founded in 1605 and is one of the livery companies of the City of London.

Before the graduation at the Royal Artillery Company, the graduates were also involved in a service held at Wesley’s Chapel in Islington.

The farriery apprenticeship at Moreton Morrell College typically takes 48 months to complete.

This caters for a structured development of skills and knowledge required to achieve the DipWCF, which is the minimum standard required to ensure the provision of duty of care to meet equine welfare standards.

Tim James, farrier tutor at Moreton Morrell College, said: “It was a very proud moment to see our apprentices graduate at the ceremony.

“The presentation was the culmination of four years of hard work for all 18 of those involved.

“The Worshipful Company of Farriers hosts this ceremony twice a year and it is always an honour to be involved.

“At Moreton Morrell College we pride ourselves on our long-running reputable farriery apprenticeship courses.

“We continue to see a stream of committed and hard-working farriers moving from our college into the industry.”

Farriery is a regulated profession and all farriers are required to pass the Diploma of the Worshipful Company of Farriers (DipWCF) examination before being admitted on to the Register of qualified Farriers before they may legally practise.

Once qualified a farrier may either practise as an individual or join a farriery practice to work as part of a team.

WCG offers a wide range of apprenticeships in a variety of industries. For more information visit www.wcg.ac.uk/apprenticeships

