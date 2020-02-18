 
How trade unions build skills and boost to jobs and productivity

A unionlearn seminar in March will highlight benefits of links between trade unions and skills and why they are a boost to jobs and productivity

This seminar, on March 25th, will launch a new Learning & Work Institute report analysing the benefits of social partnership in the skills system and the contribution that unions make in boosting access to workplace learning and training.

The report has been commissioned by unionlearn and it examines the current state of play in England and other parts of the UK. The report also explores approaches to social partnership arrangements on workforce skills and direct union engagement in workplace learning and training in other countries, including drawing on a new analysis to be published by the OECD’s Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC).

The speakers at the event include:

  • Mary Bousted, Chair (Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union and Chair of the unionlearn Board)
  • Government representative (to be confirmed)
  • Emma Hardy MP (Shadow Further Education and Higher Education Minister)
  • Paul Nowak (TUC Deputy General Secretary)
  • Joe Dromey (Deputy Director for Research and Development, Learning & Work Institute)
  • Anna Byhovskaya (Senior Policy Advisor, Trade Union Advisory Committee to the OECD)
  • Kevin Rowan (Head of Organisation, Services and Skills at TUC and Director of unionlearn)

The seminar takes place on Wednesday March 25th at Broadway House in Westminster from 10.00 to 13.00 with lunch available at the end of the seminar.

To book a place go to the unionlearn Eventbrite page. For more information, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

