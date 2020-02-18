PRESS RELEASE - Students make wishes come true

@barnsleycollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Management (Events) students are making final preparations for their Great Gatsby themed dinner to raise money for the @whenyouwishUK (When You Wish Upon a Star charity).

The themed dinner is open to the public and takes place on Thursday 12 March, 6.30pm at The Open Kitchen, Barnsley College, Old Mill Lane campus, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AX.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment and a two course meal with welcome drinks and canapés. The event will have a raffle, and all the money raised will be given to the charity.

When You Wish Upon a Star has a simple mission, to grant the wishes of children living with a life-threatening illness. The wishes have the power to transform the lives of the children and families and since 1990 the charity have proudly granted over 17,500 Wishes across the UK.

Magdalena Galik, International Travel and Tourism Management (Events) student and co-organiser, said: “We can’t really believe it’s come together! Each member of the team undertook a range of roles and responsibilities which has developed our confidence, communication, organisation and knowledge of event management.”

Andrew Hallott, HE Teaching Associate, added: “This is innovative learning at its best, showcasing the skills needed to deliver a complex project and series of events.”

To book tickets email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 01226 216 365. Tickets are £25 and spaces are limited so be sure to get your tickets quick!

