 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map

Details
Hits: 216
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for trainees in materials science across the UK by @AMRICCStoke

After two years in development, the Materials Science Technologist (Level 6) Degree Apprenticeship is now approved and ready for delivery.

The national programme, which provides a bachelor’s degree qualification and extensive workplace experience, has been approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and is now available to all students, universities and employers.

The Applied Materials Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Company (AMRICC) has led more than 40 employer-members of a Trailblazer Group, including Cape, Steelite International, Johnson Tiles and Wade Ceramics, who have worked together to design the qualification and bring the scheme together.

It is being supported by Staffordshire University, Sheffield Hallam, Queen Mary University of London, the University of Birmingham and the University of Derby.

The apprenticeship can be customised to meet the materials needs of specific companies or sectors to include a range of materials such as metals, ceramics and advanced ceramics, glass, polymers, rubbers and composites, as well as new and novel materials that will help to futureproof advanced manufacturing.

Paul Farmer OBE, managing director of Wade Ceramics – based in Stoke-on-Trent – said: “I think this is an excellent opportunity for the industry to put back in place some long overdue technical training, as this has been neglected for too long.

“The apprenticeship will encourage young people to come into ceramics, which offers a good future, especially in the technical field.”

James Kent (Ceramic Materials), based in Stoke-on-Trent, has also been a key supporter of the apprenticeship.

Simon Nash, the company’s managing director, said: “We have had to completely reinvent ourselves over the past 20 years, going from pottery material suppliers to specialist glass and pigment manufacturers.

“During this time, it has become increasingly difficult to find people with the right qualifications to enable them to fit into our organisation quickly and effectively.

“By giving students a good grounding in ceramic technology the apprenticeship programme can help new talent to quickly succeed in and make a worthwhile contribution."

Dr Cathryn Hickey, chief executive of AMRICC, a subsidiary of the Lucideon Group, based in Stoke-on-Trent, said: “Material science and engineering have a hugely significant role to play in the economy of the future.

“We are excited to see the programme take shape.

“It’s good news for prospective apprentices, academics and businesses in a wide range of sectors and industries across the UK.

Advertisement

A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds
Sector News
@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over Â£400 million of

“Ultimately, this apprenticeship will provide students with the skills, knowledge and competency to deliver tangible benefits to individual companies and play a part in supporting the UK economy overall with significant advances in productivity, performance, innovation and reducing environmental impact.

“We can look forward to these apprentices increasing the competitiveness and technical competence of UK Plc here and in international markets.”

Dr Chris Stevens, of NGF Europe Limited, is chair of the Trailblazer Group. He said: “The apprenticeship standard is a great new opportunity, but it is only the beginning.

“Education providers now need to choose to offer the course, and then companies need to employ apprentices to go on the programme.

“By understanding the science of materials and advanced manufacturing, new products will be better, problem solving more effective and production efficiency increased.”

To find out more please visit www.amricc.com/degree-apprenticeship.

You may also be interested in these articles:

February jobs figures: A record breaking month, driven by disabled people and full-time work
Sector News
ONS labour market statistics: businesses hiring again as confidence gr
A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds
Sector News
@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over £400 million of
FETL latest research released: Leadership, Further Education and Social Justice
Sector News
New research published by @FETforL: Most further education colleges se
Information Event Highlights Travel and Tourism Career Opportunities
Sector News
Current and former Travel and Tourism students at @derbycollege have b
Free online course on understanding and preventing the spread of coronavirus
Sector News
@FutureLearn launch Free online course on understanding and preventing
PRESS RELEASE - Students make wishes come true
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Man
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students
Sector News
@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain insight into careers in the cyber security industry!
Sector News
Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recen
Theatr Genedlaethol celebrates Apprenticeship Week with schools
Sector News
@TheatrGenCymru is proud to have been part of Apprenticeship Week Wale

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page