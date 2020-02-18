 
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds

Angela Rayner

@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over £400 million of #Apprenticeship Levy funds expired

Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to a report that over £400 million of Apprenticeship Levy funds expired,  said:

“It is absurd that businesses are allowing hundreds of millions of pounds of Levy funds to expire when so many young people are unable to access a high-quality apprenticeship.

 “Vast sums of money going unspent are a sign of a system in need of fundamental reform to make it work for learners and small businesses.

 “in the upcoming Budget, the new Chancellor must fix this ineffective system, to give people the support they need.”

A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi

